After Seventeen Years, The Curtain Comes Down On Cirque du Soleil’s ‘Zumanity’

One of the most smoldering, sensual and revolutionary shows on the Las Vegas strip has now sadly gone dark. After dazzling audiences and hosting various celebrities throughout more than 7,700 shows, the final performance of Cirque du Soleil’s Zumanity occurred March 14, 2020 (the show was shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Zumanity was a groundbreaking departure for Cirque du Soleil when it opened in September of 2003,” said Daniel Lamarre, President and CEO of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group said in a press release. “We are forever grateful to the extraordinarily talented cast, crew and staff who helped make Zumanity an unforgettable experience for more than 7.25 million guests.”

Thankfully, there are still plenty more Cirque Du Soleil productions that will be remaining in Las Vegas. Both Cirque and MGM Resorts International have firmed up their commitment to both the partnership and the four Cirque du Soleil shows that still remain in Sin City. Contract extensions for “O” at Bellagio, The Beatles LOVE at The Mirage, KÀ at MGM Grand and Michael Jackson ONE at Mandalay Bay have been signed. Additionally, Treasure Island and Cirque du Soleil have recommitted to Mystère with a contract extension of their own. Both profitability and the ability to operate the shows safely for both the guests and the performers are the primary factors that will determine when re-openings may occur.

As the ‘Mistress of Sensuality’, it was up to drag performer Edie (Christopher Kenney) to anchor the show and guide the audience through the uber-sexual show. Edie spoke with me exclusively about the closing of Zumanity, saying “I’m pretty devastated; I’m numb. It’s hard to express how I’m feeling. It’s hard to say goodbye to the show that changed my life almost 13 years ago. It’s the reason I moved to Las Vegas and now have roots here. Over 5,500 shows later, I can’t imagine that this beautiful show won’t be in my life any longer, that millions more won’t be able to experience how sexy and how funny the show was. My fellow “Zumans” have become my family and these are friendships I’ll have forever. We got to experience something great together, truly magical, and it was an honor to be the emcee, the Mistress of Sensuality, in one of the best shows ever to grace the Las Vegas Strip.”

