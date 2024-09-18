Agatha All Along Serves Up Magic, Premieres to Spellbinding Reviews

The Agatha All Along cast walked the purple carpet for the show’s premiere. Joe Locke, who plays gay character ‘Teen,’ says of the LGBTQ+ representation on the show, “It’s not the driving force of the plot.”

The WandaVision spinoff was touted as an LGBTQ+ paradise, highlighting the innate queerness, acceptance, and the parallels between witches and outcasts. It’s no surprise that a Variety correspondent asked the cast, creators, and producers a few questions about how “gay” and “diverse” the series would actually be.

On the purple carpet, Ali Ahn, who plays Alice Wu-Gulliver in the series, was asked about diversity in the series–referring to people of color. She goes on to explain:

“What’s cool is that, the point of it [diversity] is not that actually. It’s just the world. It’s not like it’s a whole storyline. You know what I mean? It just is, and I think that’s how most of us experience it.”

A little bit of a sensitive subject, but representation is truly important because, as an audience, you want to see yourself represented on screen. So when Joe Locke was asked about “Agatha All Along being the ‘gayest Marvel project to date'” and whether he agreed. He had this to say:

“I would say so, yeah. It’s got many layers. Definitely, gay is one of them.”

Joe is beloved for his character on Heartstopper where he plays a character who navigates young love as a gay teen. So Joe expounds on what it actually means to have queer characters on Agatha All Along in comparison to Heartstopper:

The show’s casting director Sarah Halley Finn talked about Joe’s casting as ‘Teen’ and how they wanted to be as authentic to the source material as possible without having to outrightly ask teenagers to “come out” just to play this role:

Kathryn Hahn, who plays titular character Agatha, shares the same sentiment when asked if the series might be the “gayest Marvel project to date”:

What Agatha All Along brings to the table is the ability to include representation without using it as a driving force for creating a storyline, and that is exactly what happens in real life. We are all different, unique, and spell-binding–just like Agatha’s magic (darkness and mischief included).

Be sure to catch the series on Disney+ with new episodes every Wednesday.

Source: Variety