Ahead Of A Walkout, Netflix Axes One Trans Employee

Internal Netflix Is Its Own Drama Series As Barges, A Walkout, And Outrage Led To A Recent Firing

By now, it’s likely you’ve heard of the wild turn of events unfolding at streaming giant Netflix’s corporate offices after Dave Chappelle’s recent standup comedy special. Leading executive, Ted Sarandos, came out in support of Chappelle and against the cancel culture mob that was demanding him to remove Chappelle from their library. This action, of course, fueled more virtual lit torches with claims Netflix was openly embracing and allowing blatant transphobia.

Hannah Gadsby, a ‘gender-not-normal’ and autistic comedian who held their own Netflix comedy special, Nanette, jumped in line with fellow digital protestors after being singled out by Sarandos – giving him a brutal response on their social media. In Gadsby’s special, they talk about their upbringing and sexuality, which led critics to giving the comedy hour a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, yet has an audience score of a low 26% and is flamed on various other websites by users, not official critics, like IMDb. Amid Gadsby’s public disapproval, transgender employees stormed into a meeting they were not supposed to be in, leading to three of them becoming suspended. A walk out for all transgender Netflix employees and their allies is set to be held on Wednesday, October 20th. That group may be down one less member after a leak of data from Netflix was circulated online.

According to The Verge, Netflix has fired a transgender employee who was leading the upcoming Wednesday walkout. The Verge notes that this employee not only identifies as transgender but is also African American and pregnant. The currently unnamed employee was fired after leaking confidential financial materials to Bloomberg – which would then reveal Netflix spent over $24M on Chappelle’s recent special and over $23M on his latest in 20219. In a statement, Netflix told:

“We have let go of an employee for sharing confidential, commercially sensitive information outside the company. We understand this employee may have been motivated by disappointment and hurt with Netflix, but maintaining a culture of trust and transparency is core to our company.”

As of today, almost one-thousand Netflix employees are planning on doing a ‘virtual walkout’ to align themselves in solidarity with the transgender community and against Sarandos and Chappelle. But, if any of those participating start releasing internal data, its clear they won’t have a job to walk back in – virtually or not.

