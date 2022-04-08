AHL Stepping Up To Combat Homophobia On The Ice

by
photocredit//hockeydb.com//gocheckers.com

The American Hockey League (AHL) has suspended Rochester Americans forward Ben Holmstrom for using homophobic language. According to The Hockey News

“The incident occurred at the end of the first period of Rochester’s game versus the Utica Comets on March 30th, when Holmstrom appeared to engage in an altercation with Comets forward Chase De Leo. Holmstrom would be issued a game misconduct by the officials as a result of the incident, which was later determined to be when he used homophobic language.”

Related: Pro ice hockey player Zach Sullivan comes out

 

The AHL released a statement on Wednesday saying,

“As part of the suspension, Holmstrom will be participating in diversity and inclusion education. The American Hockey League is committed to building a culture that is safe, inclusive, and free from abuse, harassment, and all forms of unethical behavior or misconduct.”

 

AHL has taken action like this before. Earlier this year, “San Jose Barracuda forward Krystof Hrabik was issued a 30-game suspension for directing a racial gesture at Tuscon Roadrunners forward Boko Imama during a game.” In 2020 Bakersfield Condor player Brandon Manning was suspended for five games for using a racial slur aimed again, at Imma.

 

Holmstrom will be eligible to play again on April 30th when the Rochester Americans take on the Hartford Wolf Pack.

 

