‘AHS’ Actor Charlie Carver Celebrates His Birthday with a Strike

Charlie Carver recently celebrated his 35th birthday, and he did it in a literally striking way with his twin brother Max.

The two of them were holding placards that says: “SAG-AFTRA on STRIKE!”, which basically demands for better pay and job security for actors. Last month, the members of the actors union SAG-AFTRA went on a strike at the same time as the members of the Writers Guild of America, which is the first time in over six decades.

On his birthday pic, Charlie is looking at his twin brother Max who was wearing a black SAG-AFTRA t-shirt. Meanwhile, he expressed his sentiments on the caption, writing:

“Can think of no better way to spend my birthday. No wishes, just demands for a fair deal #fairdeal #sagaftrastrong #wgastrong #union”

Moreover, the 35-year-old American actor is well-known for his portrayal of Porter Scavo in the TV series ‘Desperate Housewives’. He also played the recurring role of Ethan Steiner in the hit MTV show ‘Teen Wolf’.

Not to mention, one of his recent works is 2022’s ‘American Horror Story: NYC’, where he starred as the main character Adam Carpenter. Charlie is openly gay after coming out in 2016, while his twin brother Max is straight.

And since we’re celebrating this out hottie’s birthday, what better way to do it than to admire some of his hot pics… 😉

