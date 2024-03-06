‘AHS’ Actor Matthew William Bishop Sets Insta ON FIRE with Recent Pics

Matthew William Bishop recently set Instagram ablaze with his HOT AF pics, which left his followers admiring his fit bod, and of course, thirsting for more… 😉

His first thirst trap of the year is a shirtless post workout selfie. On the caption, the Miami-based actor simply wrote:

Advertisement

“that post chest day glow”

Meanwhile, here’s what the comments section has to say:

“Best pecs Beautiful man,” Instagram user @fathermonster777 wrote.

“You look awesome!!!!,” @wrhunter456 expressed.

Advertisement

“I think I just ovulated,” @timhewet also commented.

Now dropping the sexy photo in question…

Bishop’s most recent thirst trap, on the other hand, is of him in the middle of taking off his white tank top while showing off his lime green swimming trunks.

Advertisement

“Some help please? “The Miami Wake-Up” #MorningDip,” his caption reads.

Here’s what the comments are saying:

“Having the extra lime in the morning to wake up the right way,” @bbroms_ wrote.

“Looking like a WHOLE MEAL!,” @raponey also commented.

Advertisement

Dropping the V vibrant hot pic below:

Aside from being a pro thirst trapper, Bishop is also an actor, bodybuilder and advocate. He is known for portraying the role of Big Daddy in Ryan Murphy’s ‘American Horror Story: New York City’, which premiered on October 19, 2022.

Source: matthewwilliambishop.com