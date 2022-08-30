‘AHS’ Star Evan Peters to Play As Notorious Killer Jeffrey Dahmer

by

Netflix recently dropped the first look at the upcoming crime drama series entitled ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,’ and the ‘American Horror Story’ star Evan Peters is portraying the notorious killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

In the newly released photo, the 35-year-old actor in character has a chilling resemblance to Dahmer who went on a killing spree from 1978 to 1991 when he was arrested.

The limited-run series will be told in the perspective of the victims, who were 17 boys and men, as well as the errors made by the law enforcement in Wisconsin, therefore allowing the killings to remain undetected for years.

In an interview with Variety, Evans shared how much preparation he has done for the portrayal of Dahmer stating,

“I’ve read so much, I’ve watched so much, I’ve seen so much, and at a certain point, you’ve got to say, ‘All right, that’s enough.’ There are beautifully written scripts. You can have all the backstory you want, but at the end of the day we’re not making a documentary.”

‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ is a reunion project for the actor and ‘American Horror Story’ creator Ryan Murphy. Furthermore, it is also starring Richard Jenkins, Penelope Ann Miller, Niecy Nash, Shaun J. Brown, and Colin Ford.

Aside from Evans, another ‘American Horror Story’ star Nico Greetham revealed on Twitter that he also auditioned for the Jeffrey Dahmer role, and he even shared some photos of him in character.

Source: digitalspy.com

(c) Twitter: @evansfiles

Leave a Comment