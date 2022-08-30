‘AHS’ Star Evan Peters to Play As Notorious Killer Jeffrey Dahmer

Netflix recently dropped the first look at the upcoming crime drama series entitled ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,’ and the ‘American Horror Story’ star Evan Peters is portraying the notorious killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

NEW WORK: Ryan Murphy's 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' starring Evan Peters. Last year, I had the utmost pleasure to work with Evan Peters and the crew. Coming soon… #NETFLIX pic.twitter.com/Y4dDpUJBnw — Nicole Alicia Xavier (@nicoleaxavier) August 25, 2022

In the newly released photo, the 35-year-old actor in character has a chilling resemblance to Dahmer who went on a killing spree from 1978 to 1991 when he was arrested.

Sneak peek of Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer in Ryan Murphy’s DAHMER for Netflix. pic.twitter.com/Fv5phT6Blu — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 25, 2022

The limited-run series will be told in the perspective of the victims, who were 17 boys and men, as well as the errors made by the law enforcement in Wisconsin, therefore allowing the killings to remain undetected for years.

In an interview with Variety, Evans shared how much preparation he has done for the portrayal of Dahmer stating,

“I’ve read so much, I’ve watched so much, I’ve seen so much, and at a certain point, you’ve got to say, ‘All right, that’s enough.’ There are beautifully written scripts. You can have all the backstory you want, but at the end of the day we’re not making a documentary.”

‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ is a reunion project for the actor and ‘American Horror Story’ creator Ryan Murphy. Furthermore, it is also starring Richard Jenkins, Penelope Ann Miller, Niecy Nash, Shaun J. Brown, and Colin Ford.

Aside from Evans, another ‘American Horror Story’ star Nico Greetham revealed on Twitter that he also auditioned for the Jeffrey Dahmer role, and he even shared some photos of him in character.

fun fact: I auditioned for this role before Evan was attached. Let me stress the excitement I have to witness this legend of a man play this role. Though I’ll say, getting to the end of this audition process was also quite exciting. A dream to be a serial killer (on screen…) pic.twitter.com/z2W5xxktaG — Nico Greetham (@nicogreetham) August 26, 2022

