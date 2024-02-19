‘AHS’ Star Isaac Cole Powell Shares Super Cute Photos with Boyfriend

Isaac Cole Powell recently shared some sweet and steamy pics with boyfriend Tate Justus, and the two of them look so adorable together. <3

The 29-year-old actor and singer posted the photos via Instagram Story, and one photo shows the couple sharing a smooch at a beach. On the caption, Powell wrote:

“I got the best one. Love to love u bb.”

Meanwhile, in the second pic, the two of them are sitting in the middle of a field — with Justus leaning on Powell’s shoulder.

Aside from the Instagram Stories, Justus has also previously posted some photos of Powell on his Instagram feed, including pics of them kissing…

Moreover, Powell is an actor, singer and Broadway performer, who is known for portraying the characters of Daniel in Once on This Island and Tony in West Side Story. Not to mention, he also starred in ‘American Horror Story: Double Feature’ and ‘American Horror Story: NYC’ as Troy Lord and Theo Graves respectively.

On the other hand, his boyfriend Justus is pursuing a career in performance, dance and visual arts. He attended the University of Chicago and Cooper Union, and on the “About” section of his website, he expressed that his goal “is to help people develop a personal compass for themselves such that they are able navigate the world in a more neutral, grounded way.”

