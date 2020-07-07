AIDS Activist Cleve Jones Admonishes 4th of July Fire Island Pines Bacchanal

Co-Founder of the San Francisco AIDS Foundation and founder of the NAMES Project AIDS Memorial Quilt, Cleve Jones has taken a page from the recently deceased Larry Kramer’s playbook in order to wake up the younger generation from their ‘self-absorbed’ apathy.

The source of Jones’ frustration is the party attended by hundreds of gay men at Fire Island Pines on July 4th. Videos show none of the party goers socially distanced or wearing masks at a time it is recommended to do so to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

NEW VIDEO: Hundreds of Fire Island Pines #COVIDIOTS, maskless and shoulder to shoulder, giving zero fu%*s, living their best lives, before the ICU.#fip #FireIsland #COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/Dsi32hnphY — Chris Weidner (@CWNewser) July 6, 2020

One of the guys at that party, Corey Hannon, admitted to have tested positive for COVID-19 and said in a video, which he tried to delete, he quarantined himself for eight days. In the same video, Hannon said in a nasty tone, “I hope you all get fucking COVID.”

Jones posted a series of three heavily worded tweets the next day calling out those who were in attendance at the parties on Fire Island Pines. Among the harsh words he had for these ‘COVIDiots,’ as they have been dubbed, Jones explained:

“Right now, we desperately need our young people to lead the way – to defeat Trump, fight racism, protect our democracy and save the planet.”

The tweets, in their entirety, are below.

1/3 Words rarely fail me but I can't express the depth of anger and disgust I feel towards many of the younger people (and some older) in my own community. You who are so self-absorbed, so nonchalant in your irresponsibility, so arrogantly ignorant and selfish. #COVID #LGBTQ — Cleve Jones (@CleveJones1) July 6, 2020

3/3 Then we can meet and drink and party the night away again. But not now, not today, not with infection rates skyrocketing and hospitals overflowing. How many will die before you wake the fuck up? You break my heart. #COVID #LGBTQ — Cleve Jones (@CleveJones1) July 6, 2020

A day before this debacle on Fire Island Pines took place, Jones had put up a tweet comparing the current pandemic to the AIDS pandemic when it first started.

AIDS came and they said don't worry it only kills gays.

It killed 30 million heterosexuals and their children.

But don't worry, Covid-19 only kills old people. pic.twitter.com/oRXAS1AY3j — Cleve Jones (@CleveJones1) July 3, 2020

Jones is not the first AIDS activist to draw this comparison. Former ACT-UP activist and friend of Larry Kramer, Michelangelo Signorile drew parallels from the Regan Administration’s handling of the AIDS crisis to Trump’s handling of the coronavirus.

What do think of Jones’ tweets? Too harsh or appropriate? Let us know in the comments or on our social media accounts.

Sources: The Bilerico Project, Cleve Jones Official Twitter Page, Urban Dictionary