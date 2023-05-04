AIDS Lifecycle Rider Gene E. Claims ‘Hottie Of The Week’ Title

Advertisement

On June 4th approximately 2,500 people will leave San Francisco as another AIDS Lifecycle kicks off. During the next seven days riders and roadies will make their way to Los Angeles raising money and awareness about HIV and AIDS. The Ride began in 1994 and was called the “California AIDS Ride.” In 2002, it was rebranded as AIDS/LifeCycle. Since 1994, participants have raised more than $300 million for the HIV and AIDS-related services of the Los Angeles LGBT Center and San Francisco AIDS Foundation.

Cyclists are required to raise a minimum of $3,500 to participate. One of those riders raising money to help those in need is 28-year-old Gene Edmond. This sober hottie participated in last year’s ALC as a member of the beloved Rest Stop 4 roadie team. This year he’s taking the long and winding road and getting on that bike riding – wait for it – 575 miles from the Cow Palace in SF to the ocean front finish line at the beach in Santa Monica.

Learn all about this sexy do-gooder as he answers our Hottie of the Week questionnaire.

Name: Gene Edmond

Age: 28

Website / social media handles: @geneedmond

Where do you call home? San Francisco

What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

I’ve gotten a few comments about my personality. I like meeting new people and try to have an open and welcoming disposition. I try to be relatable and can usually be found laughing obnoxiously loud.

What, to you, defines sexy?

Sexiness goes beyond any one quality or physical feature. To me, it is being comfortable in your own skin and owning your body and your power. Nothing is more attractive than someone who is present and confident in who they are.

What is your proudest moment so far in your life?

The proudest moment in my life has been my journey in recovery and sobriety. It started a few years ago, I was new to the club scene and tended to overindulge to say the least. Ever since I have found a way to live that celebrates who I am and what I do, as opposed to who I know and what party I go to.

What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years?

I’d like to go back to school and finally finish my bachelors degree. It was something that kind of fell by the wayside since before I started my journey in recovery. But now I think I’m in a place where it just makes sense.

Have you found love? If so, what is the best part of your relationship and what do you love most in your partner(s)? If not, what do you look for in the ideal relationship?



I have been so lucky to be surrounded by love in many different shapes and forms. Im currently in the beginnings of a new relationship where it’s still new and exciting, but also there is a sense of peace that I think is born out of reciprocity and honesty. The best part of any relationship I’ve been in is sharing your deepest, most authentic self with another person.

Rapid fire question time

What is your all-time favorite movie?

Last Holiday with Queen Latifah

Who is your biggest celebrity crush?

Henry Cavill

What is your favorite cheat meal or snack?

Filipino bbq pork skewers

If you were stuck on an island for eternity, what music album would you want to have with you?

Honey by Robyn

What does it mean to be featured as our Instinct Hottie?

Honestly I was really surprised and very grateful. But clearly your team has good taste lol

Anything else you’d like to share with the Instinct readers?

I’d say that everyone is going through something and life is too short to be miserable, be kind to yourself and each other.

To donate to Gene’s ALC fundraising campaign click here.

