“AJ and the Queen” Not Renewed for Second Season

Bad news for anyone who is waiting for more adventures of Ruby Red, the character played by RuPaul on Netflix’s AJ and the Queen; the drama has been cancelled. RuPaul tweeted about the show’s cancellation on Friday morning.

End of the road for “AJ and The Queen” @Netflix has decided to not extend our road trip across America. Thank you for all the love & support. We're so very proud of the work. @mizzizzyg @mlwooley @tiacarrere @joshsegarra @katerinavictoria @mwilkas #AJandTheQueen pic.twitter.com/0W50sTW4kU — RuPaul (@RuPaul) March 6, 2020

The show premiered in January to mixed reviews from critics, and a 53% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Ashlie D. Stevens of Salon: “…while “AJ and the Queen” is definitely an endearing look at the man underneath the wigs — the series as a whole feels a little beneath RuPaul, whose status as a mainstream cultural icon is already decidedly solidified.”

Robyn Bahr of The Hollywood Reporter: “The show’s nostalgia for slapstick, false identities, chase sequences and general “Let’s get out of here!” hijinks may test some viewers’ loyalty to RuPaul, but the narrative gradually evolves into a sensitive exploration of created families, a vital theme in the lives of many people in the LGBTQ community.”

With Netflix giving no details on the viewership of their shows, it’s hard to say what the reason that RuPaul’s comedy-drama wasn’t picked up for a second season.

At the time of writing this, there were no reactions from Ru’s AJ and the Queen co-stars and RuPaul’s tweet has over a thousand replies with mixed feelings.

A hashtag #renewAJandtheQueen has been established on Twitter.

Source: TVLine, Rotten Tomatoes, RuPaul Twitter Page, Salon, The Hollywood Reporter