Alabama Physician Goes Viral For Sharing Regrets Of The Unvaccinated

An Alabama doctor has gone viral for a Facebook post detailing how all of her recent COVID patients except one have not received the vaccine. With just a little oxygen, the vaccinated patient is on a fast road to recovery. As for her unvaccinated patients, some of them are now on their death beds.

Dr. Brytney Cobia, a physician at Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham, made the poignant post on Sunday, calling attention to the regret and fear she sees in her young patient’s eyes, who beg her the vaccine as they’re about to be hooked up to a ventilator.

Cobia, whose husband is also a physician, wrote, “One of the last things they do before they’re intubated is beg me for the vaccine. I hold their hand and tell them that I’m sorry, but it’s too late.”

Even though all three COVID-19 vaccines have been available and accessible in Alabama for the past three months, only 33.7 percent of the state has been vaccinated. Alabama’s COVID infection numbers doubled in July, and it ranks last in the nation for vaccinations.

According to Al.com, Alabama state officials report, “94% of COVID hospital patients and 96% of Alabamians who have died of COVID since April were not fully vaccinated.”

Cobia’s Facebook post highlights the doctor’s frustration and empathy. She shares, “I hug their family members, and I tell them the best way to honor their loved one is to go get vaccinated and encourage everyone they know to do the same.”

It’s astounding that so many family members of the deceased admitted to Cobia that before the death of their loved ones, they still considered the virus a hoax. In other cases, many shared that misinformation led them to believe they were immune because they had a particular blood type or skin color. Some even maintained the long-proven falsehood that it was just the flu. But Cobia affirms,

“They were wrong, and they wish they could go back. But they can’t. So they thank me and they go get the vaccine. And I go back to my office, write their death note, and say a small prayer that this loss will save more lives.”

Cobia openly admits that it is a bit of an emotional dilemma caring for a patient who could have prevented their disease by simply getting vaccinated — but decided against it. However, compassion prevails as she explains,

“You kind of go into it thinking, ‘Okay, I’m not going to feel bad for this person, because they make their own choice,'” Cobia said. “But then you actually see them, you see them face to face, and it really changes your whole perspective, because they’re still just a person that thinks that they made the best decision that they could with the information that they have, and all the misinformation that’s out there.”

And there is no shortage of misinformation with social media platforms wallowing in a daily deluge of lies and conspiracy theories about the vaccine, the demonizing of Dr. Faucci, and the constant barrage of FOX News’ anchors sewing national mistrust in science.

At this point in the pandemic, nearly half the country remains unvaccinated. They pose a threat to the rest of us as the virus continues to run rampant with the potential for continuing mutations. As for now, though, it is unvaccinated who are at the most significant risk of severe infections, hospitalization, and death from COVID —and it’s a risk they have willfully decided to take.

Among the unvaccinated are some purposely foolish citizens like Scott Roe of Louisiana. Roe, who contracted COVID then developed a near-deadly bout with pneumonia was saved by hard working hospital workers. But when asked by CBS News if he would have known how sick he would have gotten, if he would have taken the vaccine before. “No,” Roe said. “I would have gone through this, yes sir… Don’t shove it down my throat. That’s what local, state, federal administration is trying to do – shove it down your throat.”

“What are they shoving,” the reporter asked, “the science?” “No they’re shoving the fact that that’s their agenda,” Roe said, “their agenda is to get you vaccinated.”

Personally, I have to sympathy and little patience for such ignorance, but rather than scorn such people, Cobia recommends understanding, and encourages them to speak to their doctor about their concerns. As for me, I rarely attempt to convince the unvaccinated to get a shot anymore. It’s their choice, and as the expression goes, “You make your bed —you lay in it.”

Sadly though, based on a bad decision, it could possibly be the last bed they’ll ever make.

Read more on this story at Al.com