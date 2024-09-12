Alan Cumming posts shirtless pics & thanks everyone for his Emmy award

Alan Cumming just won Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program in this year’s 76th Primetime Emmy Awards.

The 59-year-old Scottish actor and host of Traitors couldn’t make the Emmy Awards because of prior filming commitments in Scotland, but despite of the time difference, Alan Cumming still came on to Instagram at the whee hours of the morning to thank everyone who helped him bag the award.

On Instagram, Alan left a pretty long thank you message, and thank the heavens because there was no pressure that a live crew would cut him off!

“A series of selfies taken at 3.38am just after waking up to find I had won an Emmy! In my dream I was thinking I had set my alarm too early and I should really wake up and change it to an hour later, and of course the reason I was dreaming this is that my phone had been buzzing constantly for about twenty minutes with people trying to tell me I had won the Emmy for hosting The Traitors!”

Take a look at Alan shirtless–feeling thankful and cozy on his bed in Scotland:

Photo Credit: @alancummingreally (Instagram)

Cumming didn’t forget to thank his partner of almost two decades–Grant Schaffer. He lovingly wrote:

“Thank you forever to Grant Shaffer who supports and loves me in everything I do and will always receive the most votes in my castle.”

Alan has been the host of Traitors since it first aired in 2023. Since then, nomination news around Cumming for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program had been abuzz. Previously, RuPaul, of the very popular and aptly named RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise, held the title for eight consecutive years! Both queer men are iconic and

The show also won the award for Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program.

Check out the moment Alan found out he was nominated for the award:

Traitors has been renewed for another two seasons where Alan will be continuing his job as host for seasons 4 and 5. If you want to see what all the buzz is about, you can stream seasons 1 and 2 of Traitors on Peacock if you’re from the US or on BBC iPlayer if you’re from the UK.

Source: Variety