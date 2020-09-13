Alan Cumming Recreates Past Looks During His Isolation in the Catskills

UPDATED September 13, 2020 11:55 am

Showing that sex appeal never fades, Alan Cumming, during his time in the Catskills, decided to recreate some of his past looks via socially distanced photoshoots. Known for his roles as Eli Gold in the CBS drama The Good Wife and Nightcrawler in X2: X-Men United, as well as many other roles, the 55-year-old actor revisited six seven of the outfits he wore to past events captured for his Instagram account thanks to photographer Peter Ross.

Cumming, who is a Manhattan resident, has been isolating in the Catskills with his illustrator husband, Grant Shaffer, and their two dogs. Also, a co-owner of Club Cumming, a gay bar and nightclub in the East Village in Lower Manhattan, Cumming has been hosting virtual cabarets called Club Cumming Virtual Variety Show as a way to keep the spirit of Club Cumming alive.

Along with the virtual variety shows, Cumming also hosted a virtual auction as a way to raise money to help out his staff and performers at Club Cumming. In an interview with Fashion Week Daily, Cumming explained:

“I have reached out to lots of my celebrity friends and asked them for memorabilia or else to take part in a Zoom call, which we are branding as coffee or cocktails. We then put these items up on eBay and the money all goes to the Club Cumming community chest. Also, all the profits of the Club Cumming merchandise are going into the fund too. I’ve been really so happy and excited about the response of my friends and how this whole thing is going. It’s awful to think of the kids who perform at the bar as well as our staff hurting so badly and so this is a great creative way to help them. We also give our CC Instagram page to a different performer or performers each day so that the community of the bar still feels alive.”

Another active interest of Cumming’s is co-hosting a weekly LGBTQ+ podcast called Homo Sapiens with writer/ director Chris Sweeney. Past guests of the podcast have been singer Jake Shears, author Armistead Maupin, and comedian Margaret Cho.

