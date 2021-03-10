Alec Mapa Joins Alec Baldwin & Kelsey Grammer’s New Comedy

Good for Alec Mapa!

Actor and comedian Alec Mapa recently signed on for a new ABC multi-cam comedy series, according to Variety. Mapa will star alongside Alec Baldwin and Kelsey Grammer in the currently untitled series. The show will be about three former friends and roommates reuniting, after splitting in their 20s, to take one more shot at life.

Mapa will play Andre, a gay man with an empathetic nature. Andre decides to live with his longtime friends Channing (Baldwin) and London (Grammer), but soon finds himself acting as the peacemaker between the two strong personalities. In addition, Andre also attempts to juggle his romantic and professional lives within New York.

The show is set to appear in the 2021-2022 television season. It will be written by Modern Family co-creator/executive producer Chris Lloyd and Vali Chandrasekaran. In addition, Chandrasekaran will executive produce alongside Lloyd, Baldwin, and Grammer. They’ll be joined by Jason Schrift Matt DelPiano, Tom Russo, Adam Griffin, and Jeff Morton. Then finally, 20th Television, which is part of Disney TV Studios, will act as the show’s studio.

This is a great break for Mapa, who has often worked in recurring roles. For instance, he has appeared in recurring roles on Doom Patrol, Ugly Betty, Devious Maids, Switched At Birth, Desperate Housewives, and more. Though, Mapa also starred in the Tony Award-winning Broadway production of M. Butterfly.

We look forward to seeing how he’ll fair in the new comedy.

