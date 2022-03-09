Alec Mapa Kicks Off A Fitness Journey & Documents It On Instagram

Whether it is his famed one-man play I Remember Mapa, supporting roles on Desperate Housewives and Ugly Betty, or his turns at the judges table on RuPaul’s Drag Race, Alec Mapa brings the funny and the heart. Off-screen, Mapa is known as an ongoing advocate the LGBTQ community, putting his husband Jamie and adopted son Zion front & center in this 2013 one-man show Alec Mapa: Baby Daddy, which detailed he and his husband’s journey to adopting an African American child. The show went on to gain great attention and acclaim, garnering Mapa a number of awards.

In April 2021, Mapa posted on his Instagram page “Working my way back to my pre-covid 2019 body. It’s gonna take a while because she drinks”. Through the remainder of 2021 Mapa went on to post various posts showing him working with free weights and getting in some training, cheekily saying “This is hard . Exercise is dumb”.

Without question, the work is paying off. Mapa is showing off his newly minted daddy-ness regularly on Instagram, flexing for the cameras and showing off some great family beach shots. Mapa’s latest post just yesterday is perhaps the most revealing, with Mapa stating (on Instagram) “9 months no booze. I sleep better and feel happier . I’m not scowling, the sun is in my eyes. Making progress but as usual it never feels like it’s happening fast enough. As Carrie Fisher once said “Instant Gratification takes too long.” I just have to figure out my food. Always hungry”, including the hashtags #recovery and #alcoholic, among others. Immediately, fans and friends aplauded Mapa on his post, with American Horror Story warlock Cheyenne Jackson saying “Proud of you babes!!!!”, actor Stephen Wallem saying “Officially inspired now 👍🏻” and Broadway babe Marisa Jaret Winokur saying “Woowww amazing 😍😍”

