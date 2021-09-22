ALERT! The Circle’s Matt Pappadia is Hottie of the Week

If you’re like us, you’ve been glued to Netflix for the last few weeks watching the latest season of the pop culture phenomenon that is The Circle. The Circle returned bigger and better this season, with more twists, turns, and shade that keeps you hooked. Season 3 features a cast of eccentric characters who are vying for the $100,000 prize. Day after day, the group tries to figure out the authentic people, be they catfish or real, as they build alliances and take down those who try to come for them. And if they’re not careful, they get BLOCKED! You know, like real life!

There won’t be any spoilers here, but if you’re watching, you know that one of the season’s standouts is Matt Pappadia, the gay New York fitness consultant and model who is going through the game catfishing as Ashley, the bisexual athlete. In actuality, Ashley is Matt’s BFF and he feels so connected to her that he knew he could dominate the social media game portraying her. 30-year-old Matt has been the puppeteer controlling Ashley’s interactions with the rest of the players. It has led to some cutthroat decision making all in the name of being an influencer (again, no spoilers).

If Matt’s Circle playing skills haven’t won you over, then certainly you are smitten by his infamous grey shorts–the gift that keeps on giving.

Matt is way too comfortable in those shorts–just in time for grey sweatpant weather and we thank him!

The Circle finale airs on Netflix on September 29 and we don’t know Matt Pappadia (Ashley)’s fate just yet, but no matter the outcome, we now have a new national treasure in the Papp!

It is Matt’s great energy on screen and his thirst traps online that make him this week’s Instinct Hottie.

Let’s get to know Matt Pappadia a little more:

INSTINCT: Why did you decide to enter The Circle?

MATT PAPPADIA: I was contacted via Instagram and immediately binged the entire first season.

INSTINCT: How would you describe your experience with filming?

MP: At first, having a camera in every corner of the room is a little daunting, but you get used to it and forget that they’re even there.

INSTINCT: What is something that you will take from being on The Circle?

MP: Having to play a mentally strenuous game, without your phone or social interaction can take its toll. But, being in The Circle, I was forced to accept different parts of myself I would sometimes ignore in real life.

INSTINCT: What’s something about you that most people wouldn’t know?

MP: I’ve also worked as an occupational therapist for children with autism for the last 10 years.

INSTINCT: What brings you joy?

MP: Seeing someone laugh.

INSTINCT: What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

MP: My vulnerability to be open enough to connect with people as people.

INSTINCT: What do you find you are physically complimented on the most?

MP: Oh? Haha, I guess you could say my chest.

INSTINCT: What, to you, defines sexy?

MP: Confidence, charisma, charm.

INSTINCT: What is your proudest moment in your life thus far?

MP: Creating my own fitness business and working with people from all over the world.

INSTINCT: What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years?

MP: Yes, I’d like to expand as a personal brand and collaborate with companies to advocate for LGBTQ+ youth and mental health.

INSTINCT: Have you found love? If so, what is the best part of your relationship and what do you love most in your partner(s)? If not, what do you look for in the ideal relationship? Or are you not looking?

MP: Nope, single like a dollar bill. I’ve looked for a relationship my entire 20s – and it was always an uphill climb. Now I’m comfortable enough with myself to relax, and enjoy my own company, while God does the looking for me.

Rapid fire question time:

What is your all-time favorite movie? AMERICAN BEAUTY

Who is your biggest celebrity crush? TOM HARDY

What is your favorite cheat meal or snack? PEPPERONI AND PINEAPPLE PIZZA

If you were stuck on an island for eternity, what music album would you want to have with you? THE LATEST NOW-MUSIC



INSTINCT: What does it mean to be featured as our Instinct Hottie?

MP: I am both blessed and humbled.

INSTINCT: Anything else you’d like to share with the Instinct readers?

MP: Be bold. Be proud. Be you!

Follow Matt Pappadia Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok for your daily dose of Pappadaddy!