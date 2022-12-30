Alex & Carter Are So Adorable, You’ll Become Addicted

Finally, a gay couple that isn’t absolutely problematic.

Sure, you can look at any social media personality and dub them as vapid or self-loathing. But today I’m bringing you one of my favorite duos who I follow on Instagram and TikTok. I’m talking, of course, about Alex and Carter. Or Fish and Sparrow, whatever.

Models, body builders, influencers, brand ambassadors, dog dads and basically an overdose of adorable, Alex and Carter have been in a relationship for over two years. They’ve brought that love over to almost every platform available and it’s just so fucking wholesome.

Seriously. Whenever I’m on Instagram browsing pictures with VPLs, animals or moments in pop music history, I always stop when I see content from these two gentlemen. Whether it’s sexy beach time or realistic at home moments, I’m happy when these guys are happy, and I enjoy a peek into their everyday life.

I’d recommend filming a reality show, but that’s how you ruin something good…

Anyway, if you have never seen or heard of Alex and Carter – you’re in luck because I’ve included a buttload of pictures below!

Let’s take a look at them individually, then together as a duo.

First up is… Carter.

Now we have… Alex.

Finally, here’s a look at the funny guys together.

What are your thoughts on Alex and Carter? Who is your favorite, based on looks and personality? Are you already following them on social media? Comment and let me know!