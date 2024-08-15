Alex Landi’s Return to Grey’s Anatomy Comes with a Shocking Twist

As the first openly gay male surgeon and the first male Asian surgeon in Grey’s Anatomy history, Alex made his unforgettable debut in Season 15.

Enter Dr. Nico Kim—a Korean-Italian orthopedic surgeon with a swoon-worthy smile, rock-hard abs, and a knack for stealing scenes (and locker room hearts). With his charming looks and trailblazing role, he quickly became a fan favorite, proving that breaking barriers has never looked so good!

Advertisement

Landi proved to be a hot commodity gracing the locker rooms of Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital (GSMH). His enigmatic personality wasn’t always easy to interpret, and this was especially true for his relationship with surgical resident Dr. Levi Schmitt on the show.

Advertisement

Dr. Kim’s on-again off-again relationship with the resident began when they were weathering, quite literally, a tumultuous storm at the back of an ambulance. What began as confusion for Dr. Schmitt slowly became a rocky, tension-filled, but very hot relationship that proved to be palpable enough for viewers to keep coming back for more!

Advertisement

Advertisement

In Season 18, Dr. Nico Kim traded the halls of Grey Sloan Memorial for the Seattle Mariners, leaving Levi heartbroken in the process. But just when we thought we’d seen the last of him, Nico made a surprising return this year—only this time, he wasn’t alone. He came back with a new baby daddy and surrogate in tow, making things awkward for poor Levi. Sorry, Levi—running into your ex is rarely a walk in the park or the hospital floor!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking to Shondaland, Landi talks about Nico’s brief return, “I think there was so much happening in those brief 30 seconds. Nico is definitely more collected; he’s not that ice-cold kind of doctor that you’re normally seeing throughout the show. And I think you get to see a little bit of just personality from him in general. Aside from his new love interest and whatnot, but you see him smiling. How rare is that?”

Advertisement

Beyond the sterile halls of Grey Sloan Memorial, the 31-year-old actor has made his mark in several other shows. He’s starred in the Grey’s spin-off Station 19, the Netflix series Insatiable, and The CW’s Walker. And if you’re a fan of Doja Cat or SZA (I mean who isn’t, right?), you might’ve caught him in her “Kiss Me More” music video too!

If you’ve been missing Adam on your screen, don’t worry—you can catch him as a series regular in Netflix’s Mr. Plankton! The showrunners are keeping his character details under wraps, which only adds to the excitement. We can’t wait to see what surprises this talented hunk has in store for us! The series is expected to come out by the end of 2024.

Source: deadline.com, Shondaland