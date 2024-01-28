Alex Migliorini & Manuel Pirelli Pen Romantic Anniversary Messages

Italian reality TV stars Alex Migliorini and Manuel Pirelli recently celebrated their first anniversary, and the two of them shared romantic messages for each other to commemorate their very special day. <3

For more background about the hot couple, Migliorini starred in a show similar to ‘The Bachelor’ titled ‘Uomini e Donne’ in 2017. He reportedly had a short-lived romance with one of the gay contestants.

Thereafter, he started dating an architect in 2018, and they eventually had a civil union ceremony in 2020, as Italy doesn’t allow same-sex marriage. However, Migliorini revealed in January 2023 that he had parted ways with his then-partner.

Meanwhile, Pirelli appeared in the first season of ‘Love Island Italia’ in 2021. At the time, he has not publicly disclosed his sexuality, and was not successful in finding his perfect match, which was reportedly a “non-presumptuous and Mediterranean-colored” woman, as per Gay.It.

Moreover, Migliorini and Pirelli reportedly started dating in January 2023, and they made their relationship Instagram official in July of the same year. At the same time, Pirelli also came out as gay.

Now, the two of them are celebrating their one-year anniversary, and below are the English translations of their sweet messages for each other.

Along with a steamy mirror selfie, Pirelli wrote:

“A year of you, of me, of us! A year of real life. I never thought I would feel happy and complete, but you came along and turned everything upside down! I dedicate everything to you my love, everything about me! Forever and completely yours, I love you.”

On the other hand, Migliorini posted an adorable black and white couple photo.

“A year of us. No tear-jerking note. I just want to say thank you for turning my life upside down, thank you for making me a better person and above all thank you because every day you make me feel so special and make me feel like a prince. Love you to death,” he expressed on the caption.

Sources: queerty.com, gay.it