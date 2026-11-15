Alex Ukkelberg Comes Out And Is No Longer Hiding

Volleyball star Alex Ukkelberg is opening up about his journey as a gay athlete, and honestly, it’s the kind of conversation we love to see.

In a heartfelt Instagram video, Ukkelberg says the words “I’m gay” out loud, sharing a little more about what it took for him to embrace his sexuality and become comfortable with who he is.

And while he has actually been out for around 10 years, speaking about it publicly and openly on social media is something he’s still figuring out.

Learning to Accept His True Self

Ukkelberg revealed in an Instagram video that accepting his sexuality wasn’t always easy. Growing up, he associated being an athlete with hypermasculinity, which gave him a way to push away the possibility that he might be gay.

At one point, he even remembers thinking, “There’s no way I could be gay.”

It took time for him to understand himself and come to terms with his sexuality. But today, he’s proud of being gay and believes embracing that part of himself has made him a better person.

He also admitted that although he wants to be more open and honest online, he sometimes struggles with finding the right words. He doesn’t always know how to talk about his experiences or whether what he says will come across the way he intends.

And that’s something many people can probably relate to. Being comfortable with yourself doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll always know how to explain your journey to everyone else.

READ: What Comes After Coming Out: PD Savage on Sport, Shame, and Self-Acceptance

Growing Up Gay in a Small Town

In the caption accompanying his video, Ukkelberg shared more about what it was like growing up in a rural Minnesota town with fewer than 800 residents.

He knew he was different from a young age, but didn’t fully understand what that meant. In fact, he said it wasn’t until his sophomore year of college that he genuinely began to recognize his sexuality.

He also explained why he sometimes prefers letting people get to know him before telling them he’s gay. Rather than having to navigate other people’s assumptions and stereotypes, he wants them to see him as a person first.

Unfortunately, he’s experienced judgment from different sides of the LGBTQ community, too, with some people considering him “too gay” while others felt he wasn’t gay enough.

As he pointed out, nobody wants to be squeezed into a box, especially someone who spent years trying to understand and accept himself.

Ukkelberg admitted that becoming a spokesperson for the LGBTQ community was never really part of his plans. Still, he recognizes the importance of sharing his story.

And we think this video is a pretty wonderful place to start. He doesn’t have to have all the answers, deliver the perfect speech, or become anyone’s spokesperson overnight.

Sometimes, simply saying “I’m gay” and allowing people to see a little more of the person behind the athlete is enough to start a meaningful conversation. We’re certainly glad he’s having it.