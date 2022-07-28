Alexander Lincoln & Alexander King Show Intense Chemistry

‘In From the Side’ is a gay rugby drama film starring Alexander Lincoln and Alexander King, and the two of them showed an intense chemistry in the recently released trailer.

The movie is Director and co-writer Matt Carter’s debut film, and it tells the story of Mark (Lincoln) and Warren (King) who are members of a fictional gay rugby club in South London. The two players hook up and engage in a secret affair despite them both being in relationships, and that’s where conflicts arise.

Earlier this year, ‘In From the Side’ had its successful worldwide premiere at the BFI Flare Film Festival, and it was also shown in other major film festivals including the Frameline San Francisco International LGBTQ+ Film Festival. Furthermore, it will be released in the UK on September 16, 2022.

During an interview with Attitude, director Carter talked about the lack of homophobia and focusing on “deeper truths” about gay relationships in the film.

“Once we freed ourselves of that we could explore the interpersonal relationships between this group of gay men and it’s a more interesting more deep way to explore things. It’s all about community, belonging, and essentially love. I think it’s very easy to write about coming out or homophobia because it’s an obvious thing and it can be so traumatic. Once you free yourself of that you’re forced to explore deeper truths that can be more universally applicable,” the filmmaker stated.

We are now excitedly waiting for the release date here in the US and the movie will be release in the UK on September 16, 2022.

Source: attitude.co.uk