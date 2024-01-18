Alexander Skarsgård Brings Bestie Jack McBrayer As His Emmys Date

Alexander Skarsgård sparked an unexpected bromance at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards after bringing a male date, who happens to be his longtime best friend and fellow actor Jack McBrayer.

Skarsgård and McBrayer have been close friends for years now, reportedly dating back to as far as 2012. At the time, the two actors attended an event, and ended up realizing they are Los Angeles neighbors after having a chat.

Advertisement

Over the years, the besties have traveled together several times, as well as gone to dinners and attended NASCAR events. Not to mention, Emmys 2023 wasn’t the first awards show wherein Skarsgård brought McBrayer as his plus-one.

In 2018, the 47-year-old Swedish actor also brought his longtime BFF as his date at the SAG Awards, where he won Outstanding Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries for his portrayal in ‘Big Little Lies’.

Advertisement

This moment between Alexander Skarsgård and Jack McBrayer will haunt me all week. #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/meY96mIOXV — Andrew Frye (@itsandrewfrye) January 20, 2020

Advertisement

More recently, the two actors were screaming bestie and bromance GOALS, as McBrayer attended the Emmys to support Skarsgård who was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for portraying the character of Lukas Matsson in the final season of HBO’s ‘Succession’.

And although the award was ultimately given to his co-star Matthew Macfadyen, it looked like Skarsgård and McBrayer enjoyed themselves at the event, which is a win in itself… <3

Alexander Skarsgård and Jack McBrayer on the #Emmys red carpet #Succession Pics by Getty pic.twitter.com/xac5mQBGX7 — AlexanderSkarsgard_Archive (@SkarsJoy) January 16, 2024

Sources: justjared.com, queerty.com, en.wikipedia.org