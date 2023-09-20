Alexander Skarsgård Gives Kisses at a Gay Club in Sweden

Alexander Skarsgård was recently spotted enjoying his time at a gay bar in Stockholm, Sweden, where he went on a kissing spree…

Over the weekend, the 47-year-old Swedish actor enjoyed dancing at Club Backdoor, which is said to be “Scandinavia’s biggest gay club.” Several fans recognized him, which he didn’t seem to be bothered by.

In fact, he took photos with them, and even gave out kisses! All of that while wearing a Vanity Vain t-shirt, which shows that he’s a fan of ‘Drag Race’. Not to mention, the queen herself, Vanity Vain, was present that night, and she took a pic with Skarsgård kissing her. <3

On that note, here are more receipts from the actor’s fun night and kissing spree:

Here is 20 seconds of Alexander Skarsgård dancing at a gay club (Club Backdoor no less) in Stockholm last night pic.twitter.com/VpJXy4vO5y — Jason Adams (@JAMNPP) September 17, 2023

Moreover, Skarsgård has been an active ally and advocate for the LGBTQ+ community throughout his career in the entertainment industry. In fact, he is well-known for portraying the role of openly bisexual vampire Eric Northman in ‘True Blood’.

The actor has also used his platform to raise awareness regarding LGBTQ+ rights and issues, as well as be involved in charity events within the community. Aside from ‘True Blood’, Skarsgård, who comes from a family of actors, also starred in the films ‘The Legend of Tarzan’, ‘Big Little Lies’ and ‘The Northman’, among others.