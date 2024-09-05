Alexander Skarsgård Strips Down to His Calvin Kleins

This isn’t the first time Alexander Skarsgård is posing for Calvin Klein. Back in 2013, the Swedish actor also did a sultry and sexy campaign film for the brand titled “Provocation” where he was fully-clothed, but still utterly sexy. However, this is the first time Alexander is baring his rock-hard abs for the popular brand’s Fall 2024 “Dawn to Dusk” campaign.

The brand’s latest line shows the 48-year-old actor leaning back with his unbuttoned shirt falling behind his torso, putting his chiseled abs in full-show. Even with his abs out in the open, his eyes are so strikingly handsome, you might even miss his chest, but let’s be honest–you won’t.

Photo Credit: Calvin Klein/Mert Alas

The shoot is equal parts sexy and classic, and Skarsgård fits the bill. He says of the iconic brand in an interview with Esquire:

“Traditionally, Scandinavian style is kind of minimalistic, and I’d say very monochromatic and very understated, so I kind of grew up in that milieu.” He adds, “Calvin Klein is obviously not a Swedish brand, but it fits very well into that.”

Skarsgård is effortlessly cool and chic, a presence that easily transcends the screen. His eyes are already enough to make you stop whatever it is that you’re doing. Here he is looking into your soul:

Photo Credit: Calvin Klein/Mert Alas

Here’s Alexander helping us to refocus our attention onto the important parts of this shoot–his chiseled chest and his rock-hard abs:

Photo Credit: Calvin Klein/Mert Alas

Photo Credit: Calvin Klein/Mert Alas

Photo Credit: Calvin Klein/Mert Alas

Here he is getting ready to go out in his Calvin Klein’s:

Regardless if he’s fully-clothed or baring it all, Alexander Skarsgård has figured out how to make us all swoon.

Source: Esquire, Calvin Klein