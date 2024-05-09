Alexander Skarsgård to Star in Kinky Queer Romance ‘Pillion’

Alexander Skarsgård is set to star alongside Harry Melling in the kinky queer romance ‘Pillion’, which is described as a “fun and filthy romance with heart.”

Harry Melling e Alexander Skarsgård irão estrelar o romance gay ‘Pillion’. pic.twitter.com/WfWeMhm83U — CINEMA 505 (@CINEMA505) May 8, 2024

Advertisement

Skarsgård is playing the role of an “impossibly handsome leader of a motorbike club” named Ray. Meanwhile, Melling is portraying the character of Colin who is “a weedy wallflower letting life pass him by.” The film follows the story of Ray (Skarsgård) as he takes Colin (Melling) on as his submissive.

“Ray uproots Colin from his dreary suburban life, introducing him to a community of kinky, queer bikers and taking all sorts of virginities along the way. But as Colin steps deeper into Ray’s world of rules and mysteries, he begins to question whether the life of a 24/7 submissive is for him. Has he found his calling, or simply swapped one form of suffocation for another?,” a synopsis of ‘Pillion’ via Variety further reads.

Alexander Skarsgard (The Northman) e Harry Melling (The Queen’s Gambit) estrelarão 'Pillion', descrito como um “romance gay divertido e sujo”. O filme segue Colin (Melling), um rapaz tímido que deixa a vida passar diante dele. Isso até Ray (Skarsgård), o líder incrivelmente… pic.twitter.com/iuGO9tG7di — Oxente, Pipoca? (@oxentepipoca) May 8, 2024

Advertisement

Moreover, the movie is being produced by Element Pictures, which is noted to be a multi-Oscar-winning powerhouse. ‘Pillion’ marks Harry Lighton’s directorial feature debut, and it is adapted from British novelist Adam Mars-Jones’ 2021 acclaimed book “Box Hill”.

‘Pillion’ will reportedly begin filming in the UK this summer, and it is set to launch in Cannes by Cornerstone.

Sources: variety.com, digitalspy.com