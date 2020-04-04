Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Drags Laura Ingraham on Twitter In Response To Nasty Mocking Tweet

You would think the smack-talking bobbleheads over at FOX News; namely, Laura Ingraham should know by now not to come for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez unless they want their wigs snatched. In Ingraham’s case, either she didn’t get the memo, or she just enjoys getting dragged on Twitter by Ocasio-Cortez, a lot!

AOC’s latest wig snatch occurred this week when she shut down Ingraham who mocked her for a tweet she posted concerning the effects of socio-economics surrounding coronavirus treatment and care.

According to Rawstory, the beef began when AOC tweeted out that her hometown of New York City is getting decimated by the outbreak of COVID-19, and called out the disproportion of patient care and the number of deaths occurring from the illness in minority communities.”

“COVID deaths are disproportionately spiking in Black + Brown communities,” the lawmaker tweeted. “Why? Because the chronic toll of redlining, environmental racism, wealth gap, etc. ARE underlying health conditions.”

“Inequality is comorbidity,” she added. “COVID relief should be drafted with a lens of reparations.”

Well, Laura “Eva Braun” Ingraham was triggered by that perspective and quickly tweeted out an insult to her followers, mocking Ocasio-Cortez for having been a bartender – as if that somehow nullifies one’s ability also to contribute intellectually:

This isn’t the first time a FOX News anchor has mocked Ocasio-Cortez’s past as a bartender. I find it particularly idiotic considering it’s common for young people to work in hospitality and food service as they pay their way through college. Some bartenders keep working a shift here or there even after they enter into their professional careers. There are countless members of Congress, business executives, and CEOs who at some point in their lives worked in various positions in restaurants. If anything, such tenacity is to be celebrated, not mocked.

More notable than cocktail making skills, though, Ocasio-Cortez graduated cum laude from Boston University College of Arts and Sciences with a BA in 2011, majoring in international relations and economics. So I’m not sure what Ingraham’s taunt is attempting to insinuate.

As expected, Ingraham’s jab did not go over well, and Ocasio-Cortez’s clap back was swift and just:

“Didn’t you just put a doctor on your show who faked their employment at Lenox Hill hospital and touted a COVID’ treatment’ that you tweeted & Twitter had to remove because a man may have died trying to self-administer it?” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “I’m sorry, why are you on TV again?”

And because Ingraham still had a few strands of hair left after that wig snatch-a-roo, Ocasio-Cortez followed up immediately by posting an article from the Daily Beast featuring the story of the fraudulent Tweet from Ingraham that Twitter did, in fact, remove after identifying it as blatantly false and misinforming:

AOC served up the receipts!

Ingraham had long established herself as one of the most awful humans in on television and in life, with one of the most blaring examples occurring when she mocked student survivors of the Parkland high school shootings. Ingraham faced public backlash and her show began hemorrhaging sponsors which forced her to issue an apology.

It’s worth noting that Laura Ingraham’s own brother Curtis has gained a significant following for calling his sister out for her divisive views and describing her as “a monster,” “a Nazi sympathizer” and a “racist.”

Quite accurate as I see it – but Oooooo honey, OUCH!



This piece is an opinion piece by one Contributing Writer for Instinct Magazine and may not reflect the opinion of the magazine or other Contributing Writers.