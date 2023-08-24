‘All of Us Strangers’ Director on Mescal and Scott’s Sex Scenes

Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott are all set to show their on-screen chemistry in the upcoming gay romance film ‘All of Us Strangers’.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, director Andrew Haigh spilled the tea on the two actors’ chemistry, as well as their approach on filming the steamy sex scenes.

“There was chemistry between the two of them literally the second I saw them together,” the 50-year-old British filmmaker stated.

He continued,

“Both of them were pretty fearless. There was no sense of them being afraid of approaching those scenes. They knew how important they were.”

Haigh also expressed his sentiments on queer actors playing queer roles, stating:

“I’m not one of those people who thinks you have to cast a queer actor in a queer role, but for this role, I did want to because I was trying to unpick some nuances of a certain generation of gay people.”

“I needed someone that could understand that and have those conversations with me. I didn’t want it to feel like I was trying to explain what it was like,” he further shared about working with Scott.

Moreover, ‘All of Us Strangers’ is based on Taichi Yamada’s 1987 novel titled “Strangers”, and as per Variety:

“the film follows screenwriter Adam (Scott), who, after an encounter with his neighbor Harry (Mescal), is mysteriously pulled back into his childhood home, where it appears his long-dead parents (played by Claire Foy and Jamie Bell) are actually alive — and haven’t aged in 30 years.”

‘All of Us Strangers’ is set to premiere at the New York Film Festival, and will then be released in theaters on December 22.

