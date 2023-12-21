‘All of Us Strangers’ Drops Paul Mescal & Andrew Scott’s Steamy Clip

Searchlight Pictures recently released a clip of ‘All of Us Strangers’ where Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott shared a steamy make out scene…

In the video, both actors seem hot and sweaty as they look at each from across the club. They enjoy dancing to the music, as the two of them slowly walk closer. Finally standing face-to-face, the hotties seductively touch and sway against each other.

And then it happens — Mescal and Scott make out in a slow and V sensual way, and their characters seem to can’t get enough of each other. Meanwhile, we absolutely CANNOT get enough of watching the steamy scene!

But before that, here are some things you need to know about the Andrew Haigh-directed film… A synopsis of ‘All of Us Strangers’ reads:

“A screenwriter drawn back to his childhood home enters into a fledgling relationship with a mysterious neighbor as he then discovers his parents appear to be living just as they were on the day they died, 30 years before.”

Scott is playing the role of a “lonely Londoner” named Adam, while Mescal is portraying the character of Harry who is Adam’s “mysterious neighbor.” Moreover, ‘All of Us Strangers’ is set to be released in selected theaters on December 22.

In the meantime, you can watch Mescal and Scott’s steamy make out scene that we’ve been raving about!

Also, here’s the official trailer of ‘All of Us Strangers’:

Source: collider.com