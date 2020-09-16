All We Know About Scream 5 Thus Far

Scream 5 Is Bringing Back The Top Billed Cast & We’re Getting A Lesbian Couple As The Main Characters

The pandemic is going to eventually affect how we view films and entertainment in the future. While the industry is trying to revive itself, it’s unlikely we’ll see large budget, action films like The Avengers soon or even modern war movies. For now, the independent and animated film industry are about to thrive to conform to pandemic safety guidelines. One particular genre that will likely succeed is condensed horror films that won’t require a large cast or many characters in one scene. Pre-pandemic, we learned the Scream franchise was getting a fifth sequel with the original writer, openly gay Kevin Williamson. More exciting news we’ve learned recently is that filming continues on par with the original schedule and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

According to Entertainment Tonight, we’re not only getting the return of the original writer of the franchise, but the three main characters: Courtney Cox, David Arquette, and the ‘90s ultimate Final Girl, Neve Campbell. Campbell was the last to agree for another go as Sidney Prescott, the series’ main-main character, so it may be safe to say that she wouldn’t have agreed to the script without either a mind-blowing plot or a proper send-off. Let us not forget Drew Barrymore signed on to the first film because she knew her iconic opening-death scene would be historic – it still is. In an almost so-absurd-it-could-happen theory, Scream’s original killer, Matthew Lillard (most known for portraying Shaggy in the live-action Scooby-Doo films) is manifesting he will make a thrilling return as Stu Macher and continue to wreak havoc. But, we’re being fed some more details of Williamson’s masterpiece that is leaving us on our toes.

Another returning character is the red herring police officer played by the ever-so-fabulous scream queen, Marley Shelton, who is probably going to continue her flirt-mance with Arquette’s character. But, many fans are gearing up for a surprise appearance from fan-favorite Hayden Panettiere, star of Scream 4 who original creator Wes Craven stated he didn’t necessarily count her as a victim to Scream’s Ghostface in the most recent sequel. Fingers are crossed – as she could very well be the ultimate shock return, or perhaps ghoul-behind-the-mask reveal the franchise will ever have. In short, this continuation is something horror fans haven’t experienced since the Halloween series bizarre and constantly reimagined timeline. It’s not a reboot, but a continued story with the same characters we’ve known since the ‘90s.

While we can press our luck for mass nostalgia, we still need a new batch of teenagers to axe – because isn’t that what the base of the Scream franchise is anyway? Our diverse, incoming crew consists of 13 Reasons Why star Dylan Minnette, Love, Victor’s gay-for-pay Mason Gooding, Kyle Gallner, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, and Mikey Madison.

The film’s plot will center on Barrera returning home to solve a series of Ghostface murders that take place in Woodsboro – focused on the new teenagers, which her sister (Ortega) is at the center of. Of course, our main billed cast won’t take a backseat, so this will be an ultimate who-dun-it that will keep us guessing until the final scene. Williamson is the sole writer and this is his most different group yet for the franchise. We were previously teased with a gay character in Scream 4, and this time it’s guaranteed we have some type of LGBTQ representation because you can’t really have a group of teens in modern day without some rainbow. Ortega’s character will be in an on-screen romance with Madison, giving us our first Scream gay-relationship. One can claim it’s forced inclusiveness for the sake of being woke, but this is Scream we’re talking about – you know we’re in for an absolute treat.

Scream 5 is set to hit theaters in 2022 – when hopefully it will be safe to be a part of crowds again, because this sequel’s hype is going to draw in massive numbers. Stay tuned for more updates!

Article Correction: While Williamson is the original Scream writer and served as writer for its sequels, Scream 5 will be written by Ready or Not writers James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick, who we are equally excited about based on prior work in the genre.

