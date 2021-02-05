Alleged Homophobe Gets Bombarded by Gay Porn From Teammate

Rugby star Israel Folau, who is also known for his anti-LGBTQ behavior off the field, was reportedly at the receiving end of some very explicit gay content courtesy of one of his teammates recently.

Folau’s words, which included him posting a meme to Instagram in 2019 saying “hell awaits” groups including homosexuals, thieves and adulterers, was one of the reasons why he was kicked off Australia national rugby union team the Wallabies that same year.

He bounced back in 2020 when French team Catalan Dragons signed him. That decision was met with a ton of criticism, especially during his debut game with them where people showed up and protested with pride flags.

One of his teammates, James Maloney, allegedly decided to have a little fun with Folau after the latter was inducted into the Dragons’ WhatsApp chat.

“Jimmy Maloney, God love him, couldn’t help himself and started bombarding him with gay pornography”, journalist Andrew Webster claimed on the Morning Glory with Matty Johns podcast on SEN 1170 Radio this week.

But wait… he isn’t the first to rugger to mess with Folau! Joe Marler (seen above looking fabulous) spammed him with images of men kissing after another one of his anti-LGBTQ outbursts two year ago. Joe himself got into some trouble last year after he was seen groping Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones during their match.

Moral of the story for Folau here: say stupid things, win stupid prizes!