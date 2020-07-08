Aloha! Hawaii-Based Stud Blake Oshiro Is Our Latest Instinct Hottie

Brains mixed with beauty is a deadly combination. Blake Oshiro is a huge definition of what both entail and a great example of why we picked him to be our latest Instinct Hottie.

Blake’s story on the way to who he is now is truly impressive. He’s accomplished quite a lot in the world of politics, much of which we should be thanking him for when it comes to LGBTQ rights.

There’s also this great juxtaposition when it comes to his serious and emotional side. He tends to be more of the former but no doubt will be happy to give you a deliciously warm hug at any kind of event while out and about.

The Hawaii native goes into detail about that and so much more in our exclusive interview with him where he also gets cheeky with us about his phenomenal butt.

What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

My drive. I’ve been fortunate to have been given some wonderful privileges in life — a solid loving family, a good education, great friends — but I worked hard for everything I have achieved when I went out on my own – from law school to my career in politics and public service. And there are few that are more driven than me in the gym.

What do you find guys compliment you on the most, physically?

My butt. Hands down (no pun intended). it’s like 10:1 what gets mentioned compared to everything else.

What, to you, defines sexy in another man?

Be passionate about something – your career, politics, a hobby, an issue. It can be over something I have no idea what it is, but I love hearing about.

What is your proudest moment so far in your life in being an openly gay man?

As an out and proud gay man who was elected to the State House of Representatives, I played a pivotal role in passing our state’s civil union law. Later, as the Governor’s Deputy Chief of Staff, I served as the primary advisor and key strategist in passing marriage equality in Hawaii.

These two moments, together, taught me that despite whatever viscous and venomous words may be thrown at us (and even today is still slung our way in this divisive political climate), love and acceptance, diversity and equality, will prevail in the long moral arc towards justice.

What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years?

Post-COVID, after being sheltered in place and being unable to see so many friends and family and people I adore, I want to shed myself of being self- conscious, ashamed and embarrassed. I want to be different and unlike how I would normally try to be “cool” and calm when I see them.

I want to be super excited and scream and be able to tell all of them how much I missed them. I want give them the biggest longest tightest bear hug several seconds longer than a normal hug so they know I am serious abut how much I missed them.

Have you found love? If so what is the best part of your relationship and what do you love most in your partner(s)?

I am super lucky to have 2 wonderful men in my life. We are a family that lives together with our 6 dogs, 3 cats, goats, geese, and chickens. I tend to be very serious and normally don’t emote or express emotions. They can make me laugh and smile and make me more expressive and communicative. They make me a better person.

Rapid fire question time:

What is your favorite movie of all time? Sound of Music TIED with Pulp Fiction.

Biggest celebrity crush at the moment? Ricky Martin.

Favorite cheat meal or snack that you can’t get enough of? French fries.

If you’re stuck on an island for eternity, what CD do you want to have there with you? The Les Misreables soundtrack.

What does it mean to be featured as our Hottie of the Week for you?

SUPER humbling and honored. As a kid growing up who felt so uncomfortable in my own skin, and being a short, muscly, furry dark-skin mixed Asian that’s doesn’t fall into a gay category, it took me a long time to accept and love me for me. I am stoked anytime I am called a “hottie.”