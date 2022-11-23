Alsina – Jada’s Entanglement Partner Says He Found “Love In A New Way”

Many of you came to know New Orleans native August Alsina after he revealed that he was in a relationship with Jada Pinkett-Smith. But the R&B singer has been on the scene long before the infamous “entanglement” fiasco, scoring success on the music charts with hits like “I Luv This Shit” and “No Love” featuring Nicki Minaj. But baby, the handsome 30-year-old Alsina is now trending for an entirely different reason. He seemingly came out in an interview segment on The Surreal Life — passionately stating that ”love showed up, but in a new way,” before introducing a man to the cameras.

Alsina is starring in the reboot of VH1’s The Surreal Life. In a recent episode, the singer broke the internet when he revealed a man in his interview segment, alluding that the gentleman has helped him to find “a love that feels limitless.”

“And then what do you know? Love showed up, but in a new way… I want to share that and really honor the person that I love and loves me back and teaching me so much about love and healing.” -August Alsina, VH1 The Surreal Life

The man that was introduced turns out to be a fellow recording artist named Zu, someone that Alsina has collaborated with in the past. Alsina had revealed in an interview with Angela Yee that he had a consensual affair with Jada Pickett-Smith, to which she admitted to in July 2020 on an (awkward) episode of Red Table Talk. Alsina was visibly distraught over Pickett-Smith ending the relationship as he described it to Yee.

August Alsina tells Angela Yee that he and Jada Pinkett Smith have been in a relationship and Will Smith is aware of it. #Naijablogger. pic.twitter.com/vei4fdm501 — Samuel Naijablogger (@Naijablogger) July 1, 2020

August had a tumultuous upbringing and also has severe health issues, so it’s refreshing to see that he has found love in a new way. Many fans and social media users consider this as Alsina “coming out” — but I never heard him put a label on it. He didn’t say that he was gay, or bisexual, he didn’t even technically say that Zu was his boyfriend. Yes, we can read between the lines and infer things. But shouldn’t this be something that Alsina is able to do on his own timing and terms? Should we be so quick to jump to conclusions?

Some twitter users were even confused as to why Alsina hasn’t addressed the uncertainty of his statements and the social media storm that has been created around them. After the footage was aired, he immediately took to his social media to promote his skin care line — leaving some users to believe that this may be a queer-baiting PR stunt in order to promote his brand. And then some were just here for hilarious social commentary.

August Alsina know millions are talking & instead of addressing “what he meant” if he’s not bisexual or his “friend” saying something & etc. He’s been posting his skin care line. If he’s not queer, it’s definitely gay baiting.. We be a lot of people’s marketing strategies.. pic.twitter.com/FhQyEySzQb — Jerome Trammel, MBA (@MrJeromeTrammel) November 22, 2022

Am I the only one who thinks August Alsina didn’t really say anything definitive? — Van Lathan Jr (@VanLathan) November 22, 2022

So y'all realize August Alsina didn't actually say he was gay or that dude was his bf right? It's giving intentional ambiguity for social discourse and higher viewership next week. pic.twitter.com/TB8yxSASJw — A Cozy Libra Tryna Groove ✨ (@_brilliantbeeh) November 22, 2022

August Alsina was way too fine to not like men like let’s be completely honest. — JaCobe (@jacobeiscool) November 22, 2022

Wait till y’all find out August Alsina was smashing BOTH Will and Jada pic.twitter.com/Zk76EuLYYX — RapBurner (@UnpopularRap) November 22, 2022

Me resting peacefully knowing August Alsina is a top pic.twitter.com/Hqq9a1M6yT — Astro not 👨🏾‍🚀 (@Sirferrell1) November 22, 2022

august alsina in a couple weeks pic.twitter.com/FyqtHOzzwL — tyris (@TYRISPRINT) November 22, 2022

august alsina boyfriend cute af too pic.twitter.com/ZRuj6v9YEH — tee (@teebelair) November 22, 2022

Other users are claiming that the man revealed, was simply his brother! I mean, that dap and hug did look a little brotherly. I guess until Alsina addresses it, we will just have to continue to speculate.

What do you make of August Alsina’s personal reveal on The Surreal Life? Do you consider that as him “coming out?” Or is he simply living his life and exploring, on his own terms?

