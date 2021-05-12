Amazing Performances and Moments at The 2021 Brit Awards

The O2 in London, England was the place to be for many musicians on Tuesday evening. While it normally is supposed to be in February, this year’s Brit Awards were postponed until May due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Being the United Kingdom’s first major indoor live music event in over a year, the 2021 Brits brought out great moments on the red carpet and major performances.

Before the awards show began, NME talked to actor Billy Porter about new music he has coming out. Porter spoke that was collaborating with singer and producer MNEK. He also talked about his upcoming movie with Camila Cabello, Cinderella.

As Adam Lambert spoke to NME on the red carpet, It’s a Sin and Years & Years frontman Olly Alexander interrupted the interview to have a friendly exchange with Lambert. Lambert also teased that was working on a musical but didn’t give too many details.

Alexander, later during the Brits awards show, performed a magnificent rendition of “It’s a Sin” with rock royalty Elton John. The performance became available as a single to buy or stream on the online music stores and streaming services with 100% of the proceeds from the single going to the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

Dua Lipa turned heads with her performance of a medley of songs from her album, Future Nostalgia.

Coldplay performed their new single, “Higher Power,” complete with fireworks and holograms outside of the O2 on a stage floating on the Thames River.

What was your favorite performance or moment from the 2021 Brit Awards? Let us know in the comments or on our social media accounts.

Sources: Sky News, NME Official YouTube Channel, Elton John, Official YouTube Channel, Dua Lipa Official YouTube Channel, Coldplay Official YouTube Channel, Elton John Official Instagram Account,