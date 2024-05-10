Amazon Confirms Sequel to ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ with OG Stars

Fans of the beloved romantic comedy “Red, White & Royal Blue” have reason to rejoice as a long-awaited sequel is officially in development at Amazon MGM Studios. Stars Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez are set to reprise their roles in the highly anticipated follow-up. Matthew López, who co-wrote and directed the original film, is returning to pen the screenplay alongside Casey McQuiston, the author of the bestselling novel that inspired the movie. The exciting announcement came following a special screening of the first film in Culver City, California, where the cast and filmmakers gathered to share the news with eager fans.

“Red, White & Royal Blue” follows the romantic journey of Alex Claremont-Diaz (played by Perez), the First Son of the United States, and Prince Henry (portrayed by Galitzine), third in line to the British throne. The film chronicles their transformation from bitter rivals to passionate lovers, all while navigating the complexities of keeping their relationship hidden from the public eye.

Accompanying the announcement is the release of a teaser poster for the sequel, sparking excitement among fans who have been eagerly awaiting news of a follow-up. Just like McQuiston’s novel, which soared to the top of bestseller lists upon its release, the original film quickly became a favorite on Amazon Prime Video and generated buzz on social media.

While plot details for the sequel remain under wraps, speculation runs rampant regarding which members of the original cast will return. Alongside Galitzine and Perez, other key players include Uma Thurman, Clifton Collins Jr., Sarah Shahi, Rachel Hilson, and Stephen Fry. As for distribution, Amazon MGM has yet to announce whether the

Since the premiere of “Red, White & Royal Blue,” Galitzine and Perez have remained in the spotlight, participating in industry events and pursuing other projects. Galitzine has notably starred in the Starz limited series “Mary & George” and the Prime Video romance “The Idea of You,” further solidifying his status as a rising star in Hollywood.

As anticipation for the sequel continues to build, fans eagerly await further updates and the chance to once again immerse themselves in the charming world of “Red, White & Royal Blue.”

Source: NBC