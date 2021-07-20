Amazon’s ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Series To Have Nudity?

Ready for a more mature version of the Lord of the Rings universe?

According to a new report from TheOneRing.net, the upcoming Lord of the Rings prequel streaming series will include nudity. According to insider sources, the show will have a scene that depicts when elves transformed into the first orcs. Given the fact that we know the upcoming Amazon Video series will take place during the Second Age, after the orcs’ creation, we are sure this scene will be a flashback.

This scene goes along with the supposed plan to be darker and more ambitious than the original film series or its prequel series that adapted The Hobbit. That said, the show will still not include sex. The nudity serves a purpose in the transformation scene and is not sexualized, according to the insider source. So if you were waiting to see a Legolas-like elf get it on with a dashing Aragorn-like human, you are going to be disappointed.

But as Benjamin Walker, one of the series’ stars, shared with ComicBook in a June interview, the show will be spectacular even without sex scenes.

“Well, I’ll tell you. I’ve done a few jobs where they say, ‘You can’t talk about it,'” Walker told ComicBook. “Usually, that’s really annoying, because you’re excited about something, and you kind of going, ‘What difference does it really make?’ But on this one, having spent some time building it, as excited as you are, you don’t want to spoil it. People have never seen what we’re doing,” the actor continued. “It’s going to be exciting. Even the smallest little hint about where it might be going or what it might be, it’ll just take that little bit of joy out of seeing it for the first time.”

Having no sex scenes or sexualized nude scenes goes along with the decision to not include either in the original film series. But that was almost not the case, according to Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd who played Meriadoc “Merry” Brandybuck and Peregrin “Pippin” Took in the original films. The two appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in late June and revealed they almost appeared naked on screen.

“Here’s the thing. There was almost nudity in the movies,” Boyd explained. “[Screenwriter and producer] Philippa Boyens…she wrote a scene, because we’d been doing some kind of gags and winding people up…[and] she said, ‘Oh, it’s a new scene we’re filming next week, with the Ents. When Merry and Pippin are up Treebeard, he gets afraid and shakes his branches, which makes you guys fall, and as you hit all the branches on the way down, by the time you hit the ground, you’re naked. And Merry turns to Pippin and says, ‘It’s cold, isn’t it?’ And Pippin says, ‘Hold me, Merry.’’

Boyd added, “I call up Dom and I said, ‘Have you seen this new scene? We’re naked!’

The two then joked that they would have been fine with the new edit, but the nudity was later removed.

“I was kind of into it,” Monaghan confessed. “I have a really fantastic ass. I thought now is the time to get it out.”

And now, it seems that the Amazon series will include nudity but not gratuitously. Celebrate or mourn that fact however you’d like.

Source: TheOneRing, ComicBook,