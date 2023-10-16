AMC Drops a Flirty Sneak Peek of ‘Interview with the Vampire’ Season 2

It seems like things are about to get steamier in the highly anticipated second season of AMC’s ‘Interview with the Vampire’, as Louis and Armand exchange flirty banter…

AMC recently released a sneak peek of Season 2, showing Jacob Anderson and Assad Zaman’s strong on-screen chemistry. Anderson is playing the role of Louis who falls for Armand, who is being portrayed by Zaman.

Not to mention, Armand would ultimately be considered as the love of Louis’ life. Aside from their very flirty conversation, the video also shows a glimpse of how bloody Season 2 is expected to be, as Louis and Armand talk with screams of terror in the background.

We also get to see Delainey Hayles playing the role of Claudia because Bailey Bass, who previously portrayed the character, will not be reprising her role. Aside from the mentioned stars, the cast of the upcoming season also includes Sam Reid, Ben Daniels and Eric Bogosian.

Moreover, according to TV Line, the production of the show is currently ongoing in Prague. ‘Interview with the Vampire’ is based on the late American author Anne Rice’s 1976 novel of the same title, which is also included in her Immortal Universe.

‘Interview with the Vampire’ Season 2 is set to be released on AMC and AMC+ in 2024. In the meantime, you can watch the bloody and flirty sneak peek video here:

