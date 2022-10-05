AMC Drops a Look into Alexandra Daddario’s ‘The Mayfair Witches’

Following suit after ‘Interview with the Vampire,’ AMC dropped the teaser of the upcoming series ‘The Mayfair Witches,’ which is another show based on the late author Anne Rice’s trilogy of novels.

‘The White Lotus’ actress Alexandra Daddario is starring in the series adaptation, and fans are already anticipating its release.

Watched the first episode of “Interview With A Vampire” and was very excited to see “The Mayfair Witches” will be coming next! — JustTess 🇺🇸VOTE BLUE🇺🇸 (@tctess2) October 5, 2022

As per UPROXX, the 36-year-old actress will be playing the role of an heir to a witch dynasty as the Thirteenth Witch. She will be portraying the character of a neurosurgeon named Rowan Fielding “who must maneuver alongside her family legacy, for better or worse.”

Aside from Daddario, ‘The Mayfair Witches’ is also starring Jack Huston, Harry Hamlin, and Annabeth Gish. The series is scheduled to premiere on AMC Plus in spring 2023, so in the meantime, here’s the teaser video to keep you anticipating for it.

Introducing the thirteenth witch. #MayfairWitches premieres in early 2023 on @AMCPlus. Stay tuned for a full trailer soon. pic.twitter.com/2hKppdKUiD — Interview with the Vampire (@Immortal_AMC) October 3, 2022

Also, ‘Interview with the Vampire’ has been receiving a lot of love from viewers, so don’t miss out on that as well every Sunday at 10:00pm EST on AMC. Needing a bit of a push to watch the gay vampire series?

The first episode of interview with the vampire really said pic.twitter.com/IxfttplbJy — Holly ✨ (@gruntsandpoetry) September 30, 2022

The new INTERVIEW WITH THE VAMPIRE is everything. Fearless, explicitly queer. Romantic, horrific, historic. This is what we’ve always wanted. This is what we’ve been waiting for. — Maemento Mori💋 (@maemurrayxo) September 30, 2022

I NEED you all to watch interview with the vampire this show is driving me insane 😭 pic.twitter.com/3awWLJZwtg — han 🐇 (@hansoeii) October 2, 2022

