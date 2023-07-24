AMC Drops Teaser Trailer of ‘Interview with the Vampire’ Season 2

After the success of the first season in 2022, ‘Interview with the Vampire’ is set to return for Season 2, and AMC recently dropped the series’ official teaser trailer.

The show is based on the late American writer Anne Rice’s 1976 novel of the same title, and it is starring Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac and Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt. Aside from the two actors, the highly anticipated second season’s cast also includes: Eric Bogosian, Delainey Hayles, Assad Zaman, Ben Daniels, and newcomer Roxane Duran.

According to Deadline:

“The series follows the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac who recounts his life with his maker Lestat de Lioncourt and teenage vampire Claudia to veteran journalist Daniel Molloy, accompanied by ancient vampire Armand.”

Moreover, the ongoing Writers & Actors Strikes have shut down the production for Season 2, and the panel in this year’s San Diego Comic-Con was also canceled. Despite that, AMC still released the official teaser trailer, which fueled the fans’ excitement even more.

As per the video, ‘Interview with the Vampire’ Season 2 is set to be released in 2024 on AMC and AMC+. Not to mention, the teaser trailer also shows a glimpse of how thrilling and sexy the much awaited second season will be once it arrives on our TV screens.

On that note, you can watch the official teaser trailer here:

