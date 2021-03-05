‘American Crime Story-Impeachment’ Finds Their Hillary Clinton

The woman that created legendary small screen characters like Carmela Soprano & Jackie Peyton is now about to inhabit a real-life legend; Deadline reports that Edie Falco will be portraying former First Lady/Secretary of State/Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton in Ryan Murphy’s American Crime Story-Impeachment. Variety reported that filming was halted in mid-December, and has now resumed, with both Paulson and Beanie Feldstein (who is playing Monica Lewinsky) both spotted in character and on on-set recently.

The actress' deal to play the former first lady, New York senator and secretary of state has been in the works for months and recently closed https://t.co/gtcCc7KQ4Z — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 5, 2021

#ACS Impeachment is based on former New Yorker writer Jeffrey Toobin’s book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President which details the story behind what eventually led to President Bill Clinton’s impeachment and ultimate acquittal. Executive producer Ryan Murphy optioned the book in 2017, with the intent to craft it into another iteration of his American Crime Story anthology series. The project gained new momentum when Monica Lewinsky herself came aboard as a producer after running into Murphy at a party. Lewinsky said to Vanity Fair “People have been co-opting and telling my part in this story for decades,” going on to say “In fact, it wasn’t until the past few years that I’ve been able to fully reclaim my narrative; almost 20 years later.”



The remainder of the cast is stacked with heavy hitters. Besides Paulson as Tripp, Feldstein as Lewinsky and now Falco as Secretary Clinton, Clive Owen is portraying former President Bill Clinton. Additionally, Annaleigh Ashford has signed on to play Paula Jones, Billy Eichner is portraying Matt Drudge, and Betty Gilpin is portraying Ann Coulter,

Yup , this is Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp in “American Crime Story: Impeachment” 😟😳 #ACS pic.twitter.com/5Ut5kxKLGd — AHS 10 (@ahsnews_feed) November 13, 2020

The internet was abuzz when on-set shots of Paulson portraying Tripp leaked online; the visual portrayal was haunting (Tripp herself passed away in April of last year Speaking about the real-life person she would be portraying, frequent Murphy collaborate (and fellow Executive Producer on #ACS) Sarah Paulson told EW “Linda actually behaved in ways that were truly questionable. The real challenge of playing her is trying to find a way not to justify her actions, but to understand them enough that I can play that truthfully because standing in judgment of her only complicates my job.” This juxtaposition of the polarizing Tripp is actually what made the season both “exciting to do and totally terrifying because it’s just a lot,” She went on to say “We’ve been [filming] that since November… just starting episode 3, I think, on Friday of 10 episodes. So, we are really in it, but everything takes a little bit longer to do with all of the protocols in place.”

‘American Crime Story-Impeachment’ does not currently have a premiere date