‘American Horror Story’ Drops a First Look into Zachary Quinto

FX recently dropped a first look into the New York City-based season of ‘American Horror Story,’ and it features ‘Star Trek’ actor Zachary Quinto.

Prior to the upcoming season, the 45-year-old actor and film producer has appeared in the horror anthology series’ 1st and 2nd seasons, and now he will be playing the character of Sam in Season 11.

Based on the teaser photo, it seems like Quinto’s role as Sam has a whip fetish, and ‘AHS’ fans can’t wait to see the actor in his upcoming portrayal. Furthermore, the cast of ‘American Horror Story: NYC’ also includes Patti LuPone, Billie Lourd, Denis O’Hare, Leslie Grossman, Sandra Bernhard, and Isaac Powell.

Aside from the names mentioned, the series’ newcomers Joe Mantello, Russell Tovey, and Charlie Carver will also be joining Season 11. Carver will be playing the character of Adam, which was also revealed in a teaser photo.

Not much is known about the upcoming season of ‘American Horror Story’ aside from it being set in New York City, as well as the first look teasers being revealed. No worries though because the wait is almost over as Season 11’s first two episodes will be premiering on FX on October 19, and it will be available for streaming on Hulu the next day.

Source: ew.com