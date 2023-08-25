‘American Horror Story’ Drops New Teaser for Season 12: ‘Delicate’

FX recently released the new extended teaser for ‘American Horror Story’s upcoming Season 12 titled ‘Delicate’, and it might as well be made out of some of people’s greatest fears and worst nightmares…

The teaser features Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian and Cara Delevingne, and it suggests themes of pregnancy that also involves spiders. In the video, Roberts can be seen lying down on a hospital bed, and she soon after makes a horrified facial expression.

Meanwhile, the clip also shows Delevingne holding a syringe while Roberts is lying down, and she seems to be the reason why the latter is screaming in pain and horror. Not to mention, the syringe was teeming with creepy-crawlies…

Kardashian, on the other hand, can be seen cradling a baby while surrounded by a huge spider web. The hair-raising version of “Rock-a-Bye, Baby” can be heard all throughout the teaser, which fits in perfectly with the upcoming season’s theme of pregnancy.

Moreover, ‘Delicate’ “is said to be an adaptation of Delicate Condition, a soon-to-be-released novel by Danielle Valentine,” as per Gay Times. The novel is reportedly about a woman who “is convinced that someone or something is trying to stop her pregnancy.”

‘American Horror Story: Delicate’ is split into two parts. Part One is set to premiere on FX on September 20, and it will also be available for streaming on Hulu. In the meantime, you can watch the hair-raising official teaser here:

Source: gaytimes.co.uk