“America’s Golden Girl” Betty White Is Celebrated By NBC This Monday

You would be hard-pressed to not find someone who was impacted by television icon Betty White’s death at age 99 on December 31, 2021. So much so that NBC announced that they will air “Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl”, a new hour-long special, set to air on Jan. 31 at 10 p.m. (available to stream on Peacock the next day). Everyone from former cast-mates like Vicki Lawrence (The Carol Burnett Show) are scheduled to appear, as are fellow funny-ladies Ana Gasteyer, Tina Fey and Goldie Hawn. Finally, the entire cast of White’s final series Hot In Cleveland-Valerie Bertinelli, Wendy Malick, and Jane Leeves-are also set to pay tribute to White. Prepare to hear everyone from Jimmy Fallon, Drew Barrymore, Anthony Mackie, Jean Smart, and even President Joe Biden, as they each pay homage to this iconic actress and humanitarian.

Cher also joined the tribute to the American Institution that Betty White is by performing the iconic theme song from The Golden Girls, “Thank You For Being A Friend”. In the video, Cher appears alone on a soundstage, performing in a chic white jacket and black pants, posting the performance on Instagram with the caption “Every Friend is Golden 🌟”. The performance immediately garnered praise on Instagram with thousands of comments instantly rolling in praising the sublime and surprise performance.

This is also not the first time Betty White has intersected with Cher. Back in 1976, White guest-starred on Sonny & Cher’s classic variety show The Sonny & Cher Show. During the now-classic episode, White was the object of several suitors who literally fought it out for her affections, and played a newscaster in a superbly vintage sketch that included everyone from Sonny Bono and Cher, to Flip Wilson! Even more eagle-eyed viewers will recall a particularly side-splitting 1990 episode of The Golden Girls where Dorothy (Bea Arthur) and Sophia (Estelle Getty) get into full Sonny & Cher costume regalia, with Betty White’s Rose Nylund accompanying them for a bar of “I Got You Babe” as they prepare for the all-important Shady Pines Talent Show!

