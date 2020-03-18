Among A Pandemic, Vanessa Hudgens Cancels Herself

The Self-Proclaimed Queen of Coachella Has Gained Viral Attention For Discrediting The Coronavirus

It’s pretty clear we’re all very unclear of what is truly going down during this anxiety-inducing Coronavirus Pandemic. Plenty of businesses have closed down, people are losing their jobs, sanitary supplies are almost non-existent, and some have uprooted their lives and moved across the country to be with family during this unsettling time. Speculation can drive anyone crazy, so it’s apparent as a globe we must take this day by day. But, as High School Musical and festival poster child, Vanessa Hudgens, is realizing – just because we are in a pandemic doesn’t mean cancel culture has been swept under the rug.

According to Good Morning America, Hudgens, 31, is facing quarantine backlash for ranting her opinion on the Coronavirus. During her isolation, she took to social media and mocked the virus. With wild hair, a natural face, and lounging in a sweatshirt she vented:

“Yeah, till July sounds like a bunch of bullshit. I’m sorry, but like, it’s a virus I get it, like, I respect it. But at the time, like, even if everybody gets it, like, yeah, people are gonna die. It’s just terrible, but like, inevitable. I don’t know, maybe I shouldn’t be doing this right now.”

You may know Hudgens proclaims herself to be the Queen of festival season, especially Coachella, which has been postponed until October due to Corona, thus perhaps not giving her an opportunity to make more content since she’s been taking bit roles in films for the last few years. She’s probably widely known for being Zac Efron‘s ex-girlfriend. Her largest credit in recent years is performing as bisexual Maureen Johnson in Rent:LIVE alongside RuPaul’s Drag Race fan-favorite Valentina.

The only daytime talk show still on air is The View, sans Joy Behar, and the ladies were not kind to Hudgens. Head of the table, Whoopi Goldberg, noted that Hudgens has over 38 million Instagram followers (??) and believes her statement was dangerous. Goldberg was satisfied she was “checked”. Sunny Hostin grilled Hudgens and tells that at 31-years-old, she was a District Attorney and married – taking a slap at Hudgen’s party-like lifestyle. Megan McCain said she liked Hudgens, but will no longer support anything she does moving forward under any circumstance. This is the only time McCain enjoys cancel culture because of the immaturity of Hudgen’s comments. It appears the internet agrees:

Apparently, the first celebrity death due to COVID19 is Vanessa Hudgens' career 😅 — Trixie C. (@trixiecee) March 18, 2020

It’s worth mentioning Hudgens took the time to do her hair, put on an outfit, and a fresh face of makeup to make an apology video yesterday and asked fans to place a donation to Coronavirus victims after she did the same. She put her apology on social media, stating:

“Hey, guys. Yesterday I did an Instagram Live and I realized today that some of my comments are being taken out of context. It’s a crazy time. It’s a crazy, crazy time, and I’m at home and in lockdown and that’s what I hope you guys are doing, too. In full quarantine and staying safe and sane. I don’t take this situation lightly by any means. I am home, so stay inside, y’all.”

Only time will tell if we’ll continue to see anymore Corona Quarantine Cancelations during this time.

Writer’s Note: This is the opinion of one Instinct Magazine contributor and does not reflect the views of Instinct Magazine itself or fellow contributors.

H/T: Good Morning America