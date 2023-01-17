Amy Grant Speaks Up on Homophobia Surrounding Niece’s Same-Sex Wedding

Amy Grant decided to host her niece’s same-sex wedding, and she finally addressed the homophobic criticism surrounding it in a recent interview with People.

The 62-year-old singer-songwriter told the outlet:

“I never chase any of those rabbits down the rabbit hole,” referring to positive and negative comments on social media.

She continued on by expressing how much she loves her family stating,

“I love my family, I love those brides. They’re wonderful, our family is better, and you should be able to be who you are with your family, and be loved by them.”

Moreover, the wedding ceremony was held at Grant’s farm where she and husband Vince Gill tied the knot in 2000.

“I own a farm that I bought back in the ’90s and they were just looking for a beautiful place to get married,” the Grammy Award winner shared.

She added,

“So, she and Sam got married on the same hillside where Vince and I got married.”

In a previous interview with The Washington Post, Grant opened up about her niece coming out expressing,

“Honestly, from a faith perspective, I do always say, ‘Jesus, you just narrowed it down to two things: love God and love each other.’ I mean, hey — that’s pretty simple.”

Source: people.com