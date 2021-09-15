An Atlanta Officer In A Dress Was Attacked In His Home

A federal corrections officer from Atlanta is currently searching for his dog after he was attacked in his home by a man he picked up on the street.

According to Fox’s Atlanta affiliate WAGA TV, the robbery happened in the early hours of August 29. The victim, who doesn’t want to be identified, says he was driving and wearing a dress when he came across the man.

“I drove down Peachtree and he was walking down Peachtree. He flagged me down and I pulled over. I thought I knew him but I didn’t. Then we got into conversation,” the man explained.

The victim says the conversation went so well that he invited the man to his apartment. Once inside, the two talked more. But at one point, the stranger asked to use the bathroom. When he came out, he was pointing a gun at the victim.

“He came out the bathroom and put the gun to my face and told me to get on the ground,” the officer explained. “As I was going to the ground we tussled but then he slung the gun away from me and started hitting me with it.”

The victim, who received seven stitches and four facial fractures due to several blows on his head, then tried to make a break for it.

“I decided if I was going to die then I was going to die. I got up and I ran towards the door and opened the door. He followed me out,” the victim explained.

According to the corrections officer, the culprit shortly ran back into the house, locked the door, and looked for things to rob. Unfortunately, the man chose the officer’s puppy pitbull named Buddy. According to local police, the suspect was last seen walking down Penn Avenue with the puppy and a black duffle bag.

While police are looking for the attacker, the victim warns others in his area to be careful. Police are also considering whether the man is targeting the trans community, due to the officer being in a dress at the time of the incident.

“Be smarter in your decisions. Use your better judgment. When your first mind tells you don’t, don’t,” the man said. “I don’t think it was his first time at all. I think he is going to do it again. I just hope he’s not dumb enough to do it here again because now I’m ready for him.”

