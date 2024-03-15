An Exclusive with Comedian & TikTok Impresario Kevin James Thornton

Kevin James Thornton always dreamed of working in entertainment, but little did he know his journey would take him down the path of comedy.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Thornton began sharing videos of himself on social media, candidly recounting his formative years and making light of the real-life challenges he faced growing up gay in a unique religious community during the 80s and 90s. By telling these hilarious, heartfelt, and occasionally cringy stories in a sing-song way by adding autotune, Thornton built a loyal audience of over two million viewers, propelling his career to unexpected heights.

While themes of homophobia are often prominently featured in his tales, there’s an undeniable humor in the absurdity of it all. Seriously, who knew trauma could be so funny? It’s a testament to Thornton’s skill that he can make even the darkest moments in his past seem comically relatable.

Since achieving viral fame, Thornton has toured the world with his stand-up shows and released a comedy special titled Be Yourself, which is now streaming on Prime Video and Apple TV. He is currently gearing up for another full year, but he took some time out of his busy schedule to catch up with Instinct, where he talks more about why he initially turned to social media, how his upbringing contributed to his successful career, what audiences can expect form his upcoming tours, and what more he hopes to accomplish.

Check out the full video interview below.

Follow Thornton: Instagram | TikTok | Website