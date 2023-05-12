An Exclusive with Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, & Mary Steenburgen

What happens when you put four Hollywood legends together in one film and turn them loose in Italy? You can bet there will be plenty of fun and good times both on and off camera!

After jump-starting their romantic lives in 2018’s Book Club when they decide to read Fifty Shades of Grey, the highly anticipated sequel follows this group of best friends as they take their book club and celebrate the wedding of one of their own by setting off on a whirlwind girls trip to Italy. However, when things go off the rails and secrets are revealed, their relaxing vacation turns into a once-in-a-lifetime cross-country adventure.

Advertisement

Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, and Mary Steenburgen return to reprise their original roles, and they certainly prove that life can get better with age – just like a fine wine.

Book Club: The Next Chapter is now playing in theaters, and Instinct sat down with Fonda, Bergen, and Steenburgen to talk more about this heartfelt and hilarious film. They also touch on how the movie challenges aging tropes and what they are currently reading.

Advertisement

Check out the full video interview below.

Jane Fonda (Vivian), Candice Bergen (Sharon), & Mary Steenburgen (Carol)…