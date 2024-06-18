An Exclusive with ‘SNL’ Alum & ‘Girls5eva’ Star Paula Pell

For 18 years, Paula Pell worked as a comedy writer for Saturday Night Live, where she created iconic characters like Debbie Downer and the Spartan Cheerleaders. Now, she is living her best life in front of the camera.

Although Pell has appeared in several television projects and movies, nothing will compare to her role in Netflix’s Girls5eva, which returned for a third season in March. Starring alongside Sara Bareilles, Busy Philipps, and Renée Elise Goldsberry, the hit musical series follows a 90s girl group that used to be big, but faded into one-hit-wonder status. Unfulfilled with their various lives, the women reunite 20 years later in hopes of finding musical success again and becoming pop stars.

Pell portrays Gloria, the only LGBTQ+ member of the band who was previously closeted, and she takes audiences on a wild ride throughout Season 3 as she hilariously navigates relationships, one-night stands, and the highs and lows of friendship.

Instinct recently caught up with Pell to talk more about what viewers can expect, how meaningful of a character Gloria has become, and Girls5eva‘s transition from streaming on Peacock to Netflix.

Check out the full video interview below.

Follow Pell: Instagram