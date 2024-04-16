An Exclusive with the Producers of ‘Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock’

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, the Emmy Award-winning reboot of the classic Jim Henson Company series, has returned for season two and is now streaming on Apple TV+.

Chock-full of epic and fun adventures, this season is focused on the big changes affecting the Rock, while the Fraggles, Doozers, and Gorgs are forced to confront their past and celebrate their independence as they move through challenges together with hope, silliness, and brand-new songs, all while dancing their cares away. Unlike the original series, which debuted in 1983 and were stand-alone episodes, Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock has a season-long story written into the narrative.

Season two also teaches children about important issues like climate change and food insecurity, in addition to bringing special guests such as Ariana DeBose, Adam Lambert, Catherine O’Hara, and many more. Fraggle Rock‘s starring cast members include master puppeteer and executive producer John Tartaglia as Gobo, Karen Prell as Red, Donna Kimball as Mokey, Jordan Lockhart as Wembley, and Dave Goelz as Boober.

Instinct recently caught up with Tartaglia, alongside fellow executive producers Halle Standford and Matt Fusfeld, to talk more about the new season and how the series is resonating with today’s audiences. The trio also discuss how the concept of a reboot initially developed and the possibility of a Fraggle Rock movie.

Check out the full video interview below.

